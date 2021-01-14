Look back
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- Fred Roufs, 'a great ambassador for amateur baseball,' passes away
- Hazeltine Glen home is 'total loss' following fire
- Girls Basketball: 2021 Winter Sports Preview
- Boys Hockey: 2021 Winter Sports Preview
- Mask requirement for high school athletes creates debate
- Angela Erickson, Sean Olsen sworn in as District 112 school board members
- Neighbors ask for quieter rail lines
- A look into 2021 for Chaska, Carver
- Boys Basketball: 2021 Winter Sports Preview
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Fred Roufs, 'a great ambassador for amateur baseball,' passes away
-
Charges: Shakopee robbery suspect fled police, crashed on highway
-
Emerald ash borer found in Chanhassen
-
Beth Fuller named interim athletic director at Prior Lake High School
-
Hazeltine Glen home is 'total loss' following fire
-
Boys Basketball: 2021 Winter Sports Preview
-
Obituary for Marie B. Robling
-
Girls Basketball: 2021 Winter Sports Preview
-
Sen. Scott Jensen reflects on accomplishments, COVID-19 comments and his future in politics
-
Obituary for Brett A. Van Hecke