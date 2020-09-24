Look back

The Young family owned and operated Chaska's Rex Theater for 50 years. Pictured, circa 1943, front row, from left: Myrna, Horace, Harold, Margaret, Irene, Betty; back row: Elmer, Bert, Margaret Ann, Mary and Wally.

 Photo courtesy of Chaska Historical Society

