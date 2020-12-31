Look back

The Glass Block Store, which sold groceries, dry goods and clothing, at the northwest corner of Second and Chestnut streets, pictured in 1903.

 Photo courtesy of Chaska Historical Society

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events