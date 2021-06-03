Look back
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- Bear explores Chaska neighborhood
- Prior Lake artist Christina Keith welcomes community to art studio
- Downtown Chaska Farmers' Market starts June 16 in City Square Park
- Carver's big celebration Steamboat Days to return Sept. 10-12
- Section 5AA Baseball: Southwest Christian, Holy Family Catholic to meet in third round
- Tuesday Roundup: Area lacrosse, tennis and golf playoffs begin
- First conference champion title since 1971 for Chaska
- Chaska Police Department reports
- After 72 years of marriage, this Chaska man sits with his wife at Shakopee's Friendship Manor for 7 hours a day
- Chaska Town Course architect Arthur Hills dies at age of 91
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Bear explores Chaska neighborhood
-
Burnsville child, man die in separate drownings days apart
-
Angie Craig submits $10M request to fund riverfront stabilization in Shakopee
-
Savage Fire Chief Andrew Slama lands top job in Edina
-
Officials break ground on new 55+ apartments
-
Prior Lake artist Christina Keith welcomes community to art studio
-
New regulations for panfish in effect on Prior Lake
-
Shakopee police reports May 25-31
-
Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools to hold in-person graduation
-
Six tenured teachers placed on unrequested leave