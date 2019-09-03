Look back

The Teske-Delights basketball team, circa 1938. Pictured from left: Al Engelhardt, Stan Bechtel, Lester Bealka, Scrubby Engelhardt, Paul Stans, Richard Geisler, Andy Litfin, Armand Bahr and Cy Leivermann.

 Photo courtesy of Chaska Historical Society

