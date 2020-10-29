Look back

Photo courtesy of Chaska Historical Society

Jolly Toboggan Club of Chaska, circa 1905. The group included: Wilbur Werner, Henry Williams and Leonard Van Sloun.

 Photo courtesy of Chaska Historical Society

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you