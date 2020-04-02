Look back
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- Oak Ridge retail and residential concept plan approved
- About-face: Making masks across the community
- About-face: Making masks across the community
- Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity added to Minnesota River Conference
- Can you buy or sell a house virtually?
- Where the heck is it?
- The true Chaska Hawks champions
- Weathering the storm with milk, bread and butter
- Snuggerud headed to national team development program
- Chaska Police reports: Domestics top calls
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
At the Shakopee women's prison, inmates are fearful for future while DOC works to prevent outbreak
-
Updated: No easy solution to Credit River intersection where two died, engineer says
-
Chipotle in Savage opens with drive-thru lane
-
Savage resident who admitted to stalking faces 37 felony charges in child pornography case
-
The news we all needed: Ice out declared on Lake Minnetonka
-
Shakopee's Athena Award winner - Ali Styba
-
Following the stay-at-home order reduces strain on local police, authorities urge
-
How Jordan business owners are coping during the pandemic
-
Obituary for Michael L. Blaha
-
Grieving safely for the dead in a COVID-19 world