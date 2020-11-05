Look back
Cooper’s Shopping Center, pictured in 1968, at the southwest corner of Fourth and Chestnut streets. From left: Ramsland Drug, Ben Franklin, His and Her Shop and Cooper’s.

 Photo courtesy of Chaska Historical Society

