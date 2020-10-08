Look back

The Chaska Ladies Bridge Club, which met from 1948-2018. Pictured in 1988, front row, from left: Betty Weller, Dorothy DuToit, Lillian Ess; back row: Amber Kamerud, Aldoris Engelhardt, Thelma Schoen, Phyllis Eder, Maddy Schalow, Jeanette Lieske, Helen Engelhardt, Muriel Becker and Irene Kelm.

 Photo courtesy of Chaska Historical Society

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

