Look back

The entire Chaska High School graduating class of 1915. Clockwise from top left: Florence Werner, Frank Muyres, Clara Splettstoesser, Horace Young, Bernard Simons and Charlie Gehl.

 Photo courtesy of Chaska Historical Society

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events