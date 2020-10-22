Look back

Guardian Angels Catholic School students, in bobby socks and loafers, pictured in 1943, from left: Bernice Peters, RoseAnn Noterman, Julianna Grimm, Catherine Grimm, Helen Strobel, Catherine Hudinski, Claire Doolin and Beatrice DuPont.

 Photo courtesy of Chaska Historical Society

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you