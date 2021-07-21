Look back

The C.A. Gehl float and a Golden Guernsey milk truck head north on Chestnut Street during the 1927 Chaska Homecoming Parade. Pictured is the east side of the block between Second and Third streets.

 Photo courtesy of Chaska Historical Society

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

