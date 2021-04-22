Look back
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- Thirty-one runs, two lopsided victories over Eden Prairie
- Chaska police reports
- Council approves cricket pitch
- Chaska Curling Center adjusts to new procedures
- 5 Chaska High students selected for all-state band
- What happened on this date in local history?
- Friday Roundup: Chaska bats clobber Eden Prairie pitching once again
- Chaska is the 2021 MSHSL Girls Basketball champions
- Saturday Roundup: Home-opening victory for Chaska girls lacrosse
- Council congratulates girls basketball win
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Authorities identify man fatally shot by Burnsville police
-
After 70 years, Shakopee quarry nears the end of operations
-
Section realignment shows the growth of Prior Lake High School
-
Community-wide garage sales return
-
Column: Excited for new businesses in Shakopee
-
Shakopee police and fire reports April 7-19
-
'It all starts with you:' Shakopee High School students walk out in solidarity against racial injustice
-
Five years after death, Prince’s impact on community endures
-
Highway 13 will remain open during Dakota Avenue interchange construction
-
Obituary for Gina Tupy