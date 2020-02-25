Look back

Aerial view of West Second Street and Cedar Street, including the Guardian Angels monastery and church, George DuToit house (to the right of the church), Guardian Angels School and convent, circa 1940.

 Photo courtesy of Chaska Historical Society

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

