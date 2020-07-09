Look back
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- Sen. Scott Jensen said he's being investigated for COVID-19 comments
- Chaska Police reports
- Home sweet home on Highway 212
- R is for reductions within Eastern Carver County Schools budgets
- Dawson Wills shoots for Minnesota State Open title this week
- Chaska Middle School West gets new principal
- Logging on for llamas: 4-H students grapple with fair cancellation
- Food trucks adjust to changed market
- Where the heck is it
- Police, hear us out: Chaskans suggest what to add, subtract from current model
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Commentary: The future of Shakopee Public Schools
-
New federal data reveals how PPP loans were distributed in Scott, Carver counties
-
Sen. Scott Jensen said he's being investigated for COVID-19 comments
-
All Saints Senior Living in Shakopee reports COVID-19 exposure
-
Chaska Police reports
-
Home sweet home on Highway 212
-
Where the heck it was
-
Chanhassen Dinner Theatres is resuming concerts on July 10
-
Scott County Sheriff's Office uses federal grant to buy water patrol equipment
-
Column: It’s official. Intelligence levels are dropping