Look back
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- Costco, Hy-Vee plans unclear
- Brandondale mobile home park sold for $40 million
- Eric Songer is District 112 Teacher of the Year
- Track Roundup: Girls throwing records fall at Holy Family, Southwest Christian
- Chaska hockey coach Dave Snuggerud -- coach, educator, mentor -- steps down
- Minnesota Twins come to Chaska
- 3Q: Chaska Speech's Sydney Turner realizes her state championship dreams
- New assisted living facility proposed near Super Target
- What happened on this date in local history?
- 51.6% of females, 43.8% of males vaccinated in Carver County
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Costco, Hy-Vee plans unclear
-
Minnesota's Largest Candy Store will open May 7, see what's new
-
Spring cleaning? Here’s how to rid yourself of stuff — safely
-
Rhythm on the Rails to be 'as close to normal' as possible this year
-
Walz will end all COVID restrictions by July 1, or sooner if 70% get vaccinated
-
Library: The art of Laurel Sundberg at the Chanhassen Library
-
4-story addition planned for Savage Senior Living
-
Here's how area music festivals are preparing for the return of live entertainment
-
Brandondale mobile home park sold for $40 million
-
Prior Lake cheer program brings home a couple national titles