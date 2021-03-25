Look back
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- Chaska police reports: Mental health, thefts
- Section 5AA Girls Basketball: A 10 seed in the section championship?
- Section 2-4A Boys Basketball: Chaska advances to play Shakopee in championship
- Teaser 3
- Letter: Embrace change in the world
- Section 2-4A Girls Basketball: Chaska moves onto championship game
- Saliva pop-up testing site opens, MDH updates Carver County outbreak
- Chaska Speech students head to sections
- 30% of total COVID cases last week came from residents under age 20
- Commentary: March is Minnesota Food Share month
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Section 2AA Boys Hockey: Eden Prairie beats Minnetonka for third consecutive title
-
A ‘tragedy on all scales’: Man who killed beloved Shakopee resident found not guilty by reason of mental illness
-
Giving dogs the wiggles: Chaska teen turns baking into business
-
Obituary for Benjamin M. Schweitzer
-
Proposed development sparks questions about impact to Fredrick-Miller Spring
-
Junior makes the state field for the Lakers
-
Chaska police reports: Mental health, thefts
-
Section 5AA Girls Basketball: A 10 seed in the section championship?
-
Credit River to hold first municipal election
-
In a new push for diversity, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres scraps plans to stage ‘Cinderella’