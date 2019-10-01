Look back
Annette Ess and Luella Schmitt visit the World War II Honor Roll, at the northeast corner of Highway 41 and Fourth Street, on Oct. 13, 1943. The wall was built by Walter Ekstrom to honor Chaskans who joined the military.

 Photo courtesy of Chaska Historical Society

