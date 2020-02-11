Look back
Buy Now

An 1893 view of Chaska looking south from Brinkhaus Hill. Some of the buildings pictured, from left to right, include Chaska Moravian Church, Park School, Carver County Courthouse and Guardian Angels Catholic Church.

 Photo courtesy of Chaska Historical Society

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you