Look back

The Worm Barn Theater, located off of Bavaria Road in the Jonathan neighborhood. The barn burned down in 1989.

 Photo courtesy of Chaska Historical Society

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you