Lulu, born June 10, 2011, is a super sweet senior gal who loves attention. She is very mellow, and just wants to be around her people all day long. She’s kind of a talker, but will then roll over and fall asleep! Lulu had a rough start to life and is looking for a quieter home, ideally with someone who can be around to hang out with her and give her the best for the rest! She has had a complete wellness exam, is spayed, microchipped, tested negative for feline leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $175 which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption.
Contact the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue & Adoption Society at 952-368-7297 or email swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com.
Holly is a social, friendly, and puppy-active pitbull/boxer mix born in 2019. She is house-broken and crate-trained, but will whine in the crate. Holly gets along with dogs with children. She will chase cats that run. She barks when she hears things she is unsure of, or at folks who come to the door. She reacts to shouting by becoming timid and flattening herself to the floor. Holly needs a home that will take her many places to learn she is safe in new situations. She learns quickly. As she can escape a tie-out and run off, a fenced yard will be required. Holly will do best with another dog as a pal.
To learn more contact Annie at New Leash Rescue at fosterannie2017@gmail.com. Pets have been vet-checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, have been tested for heartworm, and had appropriate vaccinations. Info at 651-252-1874 or www.newleashrescue.com.