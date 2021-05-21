Ardis Franklin and Rico Hernandez stood along a torn-up section of Jonathan Carver Parkway (Highway 11), shaking their heads and yet smiling.
“What a mess,” Franklin said, pointing at large piles of dirt, ripped up turf and an array of large equipment. “I know it’s going to look a lot better and be better for us, but it sure is a sight now!”
Franklin then glanced at Hernandez and the two smiled, even chuckling a bit while discussing how they are managing through detours, severed utility lines, traffic congestion, late-night noise and menacing speed bumps.
“The speed bumps; oh my,” Hernandez said, putting his hands to the sides of his head and moving it side to side. “I guess we need them for the fast drivers and to protect the kids, so I won’t say too much. But my car doesn’t like them at all!”
The two city of Carver residents admit they have been told for months about the massive road construction effort this summer, which includes several weekend closures of JCP and other closures over the summer.
“I can’t wait for this to be done; and I’m sure several years from now when I’m enjoying the new road, I will have forgotten the inconvenience this all was,” Franklin said. “I’ll be a lot happier then.”
The estimated $16 million project, between Fourth Street and County Road 61 includes:
- Expanding the roadway from a two-lane rural section to a four-lane urban section with curb and gutter and center medians.
- Installing a roundabout at the 6th Street/JCP intersection.
- Installing new traffic signals at Ironwood Drive and Monroe Drive.
- Installing a trail underpass just north of Ironwood Drive and providing additional trail connections along the corridor.
- Improving various underground city utilities, including water main, sanitary sewer, and storm sewer.
Carver County Construction Supervisor Shelby Sovell, the county’s lead engineer on the JCP project, recently said email blasts and website updates have done well to inform the public about the status of the project.
Sovell said minimal frost and good spring weather assisted in getting a good start on the project.
“Most everyone has been very understanding of the project,” he said, adding that the various entities involved with the construction effort have not run into anything unexpected.
Sovell and Carver Elementary Principal June Johnson both mentioned initial traffic congestion problems at the intersection of Ironwood Drive and JCP during peak student drop-off times.
“There was a lot more traffic congestion than we expected during the school morning rush hour that overwhelmed the signal system there,” Sovell said. “We had to quickly adapt to that.”
That adaption included using law enforcement, firefighters, public works and school staff to assist with traffic directions and drop-offs, and utilizing a flashing traffic signal pattern.
“There was some frustration early on,” Johnson said. “It got figured out and so many have helped and drivers have come to understand the situation.”
Sovell expects there will be a mixture of turnaround traffic and upset drivers during stage 2 of the project, which closes JCP to all traffic from Ironwood Drive to 6th Street. That will be closed when Carver Elementary closes next month until reopening in August. Work began in March and is slated to end in November 2021.
“Eventually, people will get the hang of the detours and figure out what is best for them,” Sovell said. “When roads are closed, it only means work is getting done faster.”
And as for those speed bumps, well, more are expected as the construction continues.
“Great,” Hernandez said. “All I can do is leave for my drive a bit earlier and smile as I go over them, knowing that someday I will celebrate that they are gone and the work is done.”