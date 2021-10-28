Pat Clay, knowing first-hand the fragility of life, recently didn’t hesitate to help a seriously-injured bicyclist.
“I just did what I could,” the soft-spoken Clay said inside his Augusta home. “I just did what I learned during Boy Scouts.”
What he learned was first of all to render compassionate aid, and secondly to perform CPR at a critical juncture.
“I couldn’t leave him laying in the middle of the road like that,” Clay said about the bicyclist who had been struck by a pickup truck in Carver County at about 1:35 p.m. on Aug. 31. “There wasn’t much more I could do. He was still alive when they loaded him in the ambulance and I was glad of that.”
The bicyclist, John R. Dyste, 66, of Carver, died Sept. 8 from injuries sustained in that crash.
Dyste, an avid cyclist, was northbound on County Road 40, where it transitions to County Road 11. The driver of a 2015 Chevy Silverado was southbound on County Road 11, turning left to remain on Highway 11. “The vehicle struck the bicyclist as he was crossing the intersection,” all according to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.
Clay said he came across the crash and immediately pulled off to the side of the road but couldn’t call 911 because he’d left his phone at home.
Clay said he “tried to comfort the guy as much as possible. I could see he was in pretty bad shape. I got him settled down and then another guy came. We were both helping him, just trying to keep him from not moving around and then all of a sudden I felt there was no pulse.”
“We started doing CPR on him and after about five minutes the other guy got up and left,” Clay said. “Then I was on my own, so I kept at it and finally he took a breath of air. I thought, alright, he’s still alive. Then the Sheriff’s Office and others got there and they loaded him up.”
Clay, 68, said it was the first time he’d had to utilize the CPR training he’d received decades ago.
“I was glad I remembered it,” he said. “I just did what they taught me.”
Clay’s efforts came while he is facing his own battle — terminal bile duct cancer.
“It’s not curable, and not many people get it,” he said, adding that he didn’t think about his own health issues ahead of trying to help a seriously-injured man.
“Never crossed my mind,” said Clay, who has regular chemotherapy treatments. “He needed help and I did what I could. You don’t think about yourself at times like that.”
The Minnesota State Patrol has completed its accident reconstruction information on the crash and forwarded it to the Sheriff’s Office early this month, according to Sheriff Jason Kamerud. That information and other reports will be forwarded to the County Attorney’s Office for review.
The name of the pickup driver, a 75-year-old Belle Plaine woman, has not been disclosed.