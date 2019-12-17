Mark Halla has announced his candidacy for the District 5 Carver County commissioner election.
“I'm running for Carver County Commissioner because I believe God has equipped me to serve with integrity, honesty, experience and vision for such a time as this. I am not a politician; I am a servant who will listen and work hard for you,” Halla stated, in a press release.
Halla, who lives in Dahlgren Township, is a 30-year Carver County resident. He has been married to Kay Halla for 34 years and has two grown children. His family has been in business in Carver County since the early 1960s, initially Halla Nursery and then The Mustard Seed Landscape and Garden Center, according to a press release.
Halla has served on a variety of boards, including the Carver County Health Partnership, the Chanhassen Chamber of Commerce, and was involved in the founding of the SouthWest Metro Chamber of Commerce.
Halla is a 24-year member of Westwood Community Church, a leader in Men’s Bible Study Fellowship, a founding board member of The Outpost Ministry Center and a former Rotarian, according to a press release.
“I will represent your best interests thoughtfully, methodically and conservatively. I will treat everyone with dignity and respect whether we agree on an issue or not,” Halla stated.
“I’ll help raise revenue through growth, not taxes, while at the same time decrease costs through fiscal conservancy and less waste," Halla stated. “I believe the best leadership is servant leadership, and, if you vote for me, I promise I will serve you with integrity, honesty, experience and vision. I will honor and respect everyone regardless of their beliefs, opinions, values, status or political affiliation,” Halla stated.
“If you elect me, I will attempt to show what a government of the people, for the people and by the people used to look like.”
District 5, which includes the city of Carver, is currently represented by Jim Ische.