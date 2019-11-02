Shortly after being found, Matilda had kittens, though the vets says she is only a year old. She likes to sleep with you, snuggle next to you, and will jump in or let you place her in your lap, staying for sessions of petting or brushing. Matilda is confident, friendly with strangers and affectionate. She has met and is fine with respectful preschoolers, mellow dogs, and enjoys the company of kittens. Matilda face rubs, ankle rubs, greets you at the door, watches for you at the window, kneads you and plays with toys. This sweetie would like to be your new companion.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Adoption fee is $125 adults, $150 for kittens. For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492 or email cattalesmn@outlook.com.
Jersey, born Aug. 25, 2015 is a black and white male domestic shorthair male who is playful, nice and shy. It takes a while to gain his trust, but when you do, he is very affectionate! He likes to play with the cat wand, is good with older kids, gets along with most cats, and tolerates dogs. He’s currently on meds for an eye infection, and also requires a prescription diet and other meds which will be required long term (and weekly brushing). He’s had a complete wellness exam, is neutered, microchipped, tested negative for feline leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. His adoption fee is $175, which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption. Although Jersey requires a little extra care, he’s well worth the effort!
For more information from the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue and Adoption Society contact 952-368-7297, Ext. 2; swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com; or www.swmetroanimalrescue.org.
Meet Dottie, a 10-month-old black domestic shorthair. This little lady is very affectionate. She absolutely loves attention and is a snuggle buddy. She also still has all her kitten energy. Dottie is so curious, and is ready to play with anything and anyone for hours. She is curious and is always willing to explore. Dottie is currently at the CSHS Adoption & Wellness Center. You can stop by and visit Dottie during open hours or submit an application and an adoption advocates will follow up. Her adoption fee is $175.
This and other friendly pets are available for adoption through the Carver-Scott Humane Society. All adoptable pets are checked for temperament, up-to-date on shots, vet-checked, spayed/neutered and microchipped. To start the adoption process or check out the list of animals available for adoption, visit the Carver-Scott Humane Society website carverscotths.org.