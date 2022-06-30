Randi Randall has been hired as the new Director of Children’s Ministries at Meadow Spring Church in downtown Chaska.
Randall's 23 years of experience and training will be useful as the church expands its family ministry services, according to a press release.
Randall’s new role will include planning summer programs, community events, family fun nights, parent workshops, music programming, and resources for building a child’s faith.
“I have an undeniable calling to ministry and a strong passion for bringing people to Jesus and showing them His heart and character,” stated Randall in a press release. “I want everyone to experience true joy, peace, and freedom in Christ. I want to be part of that introduction to Christ and planting the seeds of faith in a child’s heart, and helping families grow together in Christ.”
Services at Meadow Spring Church are 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information visit www.meadowspring.org.