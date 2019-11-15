Amy Felegy joined the Chaska Herald as a reporter earlier this month. She previously wrote for Lillie Suburban Newspapers in North St. Paul.
To get to know Felegy better, we asked her a few questions.
How do you pronounce your last name?
Think “egg”: Fell-EGG-ee.
What’s your newspaper background?
I come from my first newspaper job at Lillie Suburban Newspapers in North St. Paul. Before that, I wrote freelance articles for a municipal magazine throughout college. I also have experience writing for news media like television and radio.
What attracted you to journalism?
During college, I found myself constantly choosing a new major: environmental science, public policy, art, education. When I took my first journalism class, it brought me a slice of each. There were few limits to what topics journalists could report on or learn about. I’m privileged to work in a field where I spend my time asking questions, looking for patterns and outliers, and making connections with extraordinary people.
What kind of things do you like to write about?
I’m energized by stories that break down higher-level politics to its effect on people like you and me. I enjoy finding the answer to questions like: What’s happening in our city? What does it mean for the people that live there? How is it changing their lives, for better or for worse? I also enjoy covering the ideas and challenges youth are presenting in a world that is becoming increasingly theirs.
What’s your favorite thing about Chaska so far?
Everyone I’ve ran into — for articles or just around the city — has been joyously welcoming. I’m in awe of the genuine friendliness of Chaskans and I’m greatly looking forward to getting to know the neighbors and city more.
What are your hobbies?
I love creating music in a community band, adding a growing collection of books to my shelf, and taking a bike around the neighborhood.
What’s your favorite ...
- Book: “Fahrenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury
- Movie: “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks" or “At Eternity’s Gate”
- Musician/band: Earth, Wind & Fire (I’ve seen them live three times!)
- Food? Homemade sauerkraut pierogies
What else should readers know about you?
I need your help to be the best reporter I can be for people that live in, work in, and visit Chaska. What’s going on in your city that I might not be privy to yet? What are people here celebrating or struggling with? My office is always open to you!