Meghan Payne of Chaska, was crowned Miss Midwest July 20 in the Miss Minnesota Scholarship Competition held in Morris, Minnesota.
Speaking to her social impact initiative “STEM: The Future of America,” engaging elementary youth in STEM education, Payne competed with 10 other women in positive expression, talent and style categories.
Earning a college scholarship of $1,000, Payne will compete for Miss Minnesota in June 2020, the winner of which will move on to the Miss America 2.0 Scholarship Competition.
Payne will spend her one-year reign in community service that will also provide her the forum to champion her social impact initiative, share her singing talent, and promote the values and opportunities of the Miss Minnesota Scholarship Program and its association with the Children’s Miracle Network, according to a press release.
"I am so excited and honored to be a part of the Miss America 2.0 organization,” stated Payne. “I hope to serve my community in every way possible, and I plan to be an important catalyst in providing STEM education to young students throughout the state of Minnesota."
Meghan graduated from Chaska High School class of 2017 and attends the University of Minnesota, majoring in biology.
