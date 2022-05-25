Memorial Day services will be held Monday, May 30 in Chaska to honor those who died serving in the U.S. armed forces.
The annual event includes visits by the American Legion Post 57 and VFW Post 1791 Honor Guard to area cemeteries beginning at 7:30 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. parade, and culminating with a 10:15 a.m. Memorial Day service at Veterans Park.
The Memorial Day program includes guest speaker Naomi Bouska, an Air Force reservist.
The service traditionally attracts hundreds of residents and includes speakers, music and the honoring of veterans who have died in the past year.