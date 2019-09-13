The National Weather Service has lowered its forecast for Minnesota River flooding.
The NWS is now predicting a 25.6-foot crest by next Wednesday, down over two feet from a 27.9 level forecast earlier.
The forecast high water mark would be just short of the 26.7-foot level that usually closes the County Road 9/11 river crossing in Jordan.
According to the National Weather Service: “River forecasts for this location take into account past precipitation and the precipitation amounts expected approximately 24 hours into the future from the forecast issuance time.”
Stay posted for updates.