The National Weather Service has lowered its forecast for Minnesota River flooding.

The NWS is now predicting a 25.6-foot crest by next Wednesday, down over two feet from a 27.9 level forecast earlier.

The forecast high water mark would be just short of the 26.7-foot level that usually closes the County Road 9/11 river crossing in Jordan.

According to the National Weather Service: “River forecasts for this location take into account past precipitation and the precipitation amounts expected approximately 24 hours into the future from the forecast issuance time.”

Stay posted for updates.

