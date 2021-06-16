As of Wednesday morning, the Minnesota River level in Jordan was 6.77 feet.
Over the past week, the water has dropped two feet, as most of the Minnesota River Valley is in a moderate drought, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center.
That's still a few feet above Sept. 30, 2003 low-water record of 3.76 feet.
For context, flood stage is 25 feet. And the record high, at the Jordan gauge, was 35.07 feet on April 11, 1965 during historic flooding that deluged Carver and Chaska.
Here are a few lows reported at the gauge, according to the National Weather Service:
- 2.66 feet on Nov. 22, 1935
- 3.03 feet on Sept. 13, 1976
- 3.27 feet on Sept. 15, 1988
- 3.76 feet on Sept. 30, 2003
- 7.60 feet on March 19, 1935