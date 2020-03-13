The floodwaters from the spring melt appear to have crested.
The Minnesota River topped out at 26.53 on Thursday, and had dropped to 26 feet by Friday morning.
Last year produced a record amount of precipitation, and much of that moisture is still frozen in the soil.
“If the ground’s still frozen, if we get precipitation, it’s going to run,” said Chris O’Brien, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, earlier this week.
However, if the rain and snow holds off, it could mean that the Jordan river crossing, which closed on March 11, would only be closed for a short while.