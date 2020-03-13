National Weather Service
Courtesy of National Weather Service

The floodwaters from the spring melt appear to have crested.

The Minnesota River topped out at 26.53 on Thursday, and had dropped to 26 feet by Friday morning.

Last year produced a record amount of precipitation, and much of that moisture is still frozen in the soil.

“If the ground’s still frozen, if we get precipitation, it’s going to run,” said Chris O’Brien, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, earlier this week.

However, if the rain and snow holds off, it could mean that the Jordan river crossing, which closed on March 11, would only be closed for a short while.

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you