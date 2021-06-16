As of Wednesday morning, the Minnesota River level in Jordan was 6.77 feet.
According to the National Weather Service, that is the fifth lowest level on record. The most recent record low was 3.76 feet, on Sept. 30, 2003.
Over the past week, the water has dropped two feet, as most of the Minnesota River Valley is in a moderate drought, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center.
Here are the record lows (with the unofficial June 16 level added for reference), according to the National Weather Service:
- 2.66 feet on Nov. 22, 1935
- 3.03 feet on Sept. 13, 1976
- 3.27 feet on Sept. 15, 1988
- 3.76 feet on Sept. 30, 2003
- 6.77 feet on June 11, 2021
- 7.60 feet on March 19, 1935
For context, flood stage is 25 feet. The record high, at the Jordan gauge, was 35.07 feet on April 11, 1965 during historic flooding that deluged Carver and Chaska.