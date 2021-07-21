The Minnesota Valley Community Band resumed rehearsals and performances “in the parks” for the first time in two years. Summer rehearsals for the band began in June and recently wrapped up, according to a MVCB press release.
The MVCB last performed in Chaska for River City Days in 2019. This year, the group’s RCD appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, July 24, in the tent on Walnut Street. (The band previously performed at River City Days on Friday night next to the gazebo.)
Featured titles on the program include: “Strike Up the Band,” George Gershwin; “Midway March,” John Williams; “Clarinet Candy,” Leroy Anderson; and music from “A Dixieland Funeral,” arranged by Jared Spears.
The centerpiece of the Saturday program is “Porgy and Bess,” by George Gershwin, arranged for band by Robert Russell Bennett. Selections heard in this arrangement include “Summertime,” “I Got Plenty o’ Nuttin’,” and “It Ain’t Necessarily So.”
It is not clear if there will be seating provided in the tent, the release stated. Concert-goers should plan accordingly and may wish to bring their own chair.