As Marcia and Glendon Hendricks toured one of the housing developments in the city of Carver, they were taking notice of many things.
“We are looking for a smaller setting, where there are good schools and parks, and also plenty of places to eat and shop; I mean, where we don’t have to drive 20 minutes to find something,” said Marcia, 32.
“I liked one place, kind of out of town a bit, but then I heard of a gravel pit expansion and thought of how I wouldn’t want to deal with all those trucks on a regular basis,” Glendon, 34, said as he pointed south along Jonathan Carver Parkway.
The couple, from Minneapolis, said their jobs allow them to work from home.
“What’s happened recently in Minneapolis kind of had a bearing on us and our children; us wanting to relocate,” Glendon offered. “Carver seems like a nice place, but it also looks like piles of houses with not much small business — at least from what we’ve seen so far. The people seem great though.”
Well, according to a recent survey of 400 Carver residents, 53 percent see Carver as a small town, while another 32 percent consider it a suburb and small town.
The 95-question survey conducted over about two weeks, beginning in mid-April, covered a number of city topics, including: services, taxes, staffing, leadership, development and communications.
Peter Leatherman of the Morris Leatherman Company recently presented the survey results to the Carver City Council.
“You really do have a very content community,” Leatherman said during the presentation, adding that in general, the respondents view themselves living in “a small town in the midst of a metropolitan area.
Even though there is a “strong desire for a lot of things in the community” the majority of respondents “feel strongly that the “community is moving in the right direction.”
Leatherman mentioned that 95 percent of those questioned rated the quality of life in Carver as either good to excellent, with 23 percent saying they appreciated its quietness and peacefulness.
He also emphasized that 23 percent of the respondents said there were no serious issues facing the city. Leatherman termed those people as boosters.
“There is that reservoir of goodwill that will hold you up in difficult times,” he said.
Mayor Courtney Johnson, when asked what stood out to her about the survey, said: “There was nothing that really scared me; no area where we really scored too poorly; where it was a surprise and that we needed to get on that yesterday. Everything seemed very favorable.”
Johnson said the survey will be a useful reference tool as years go on.
The city’s parks and emergency services received high marks, while its storm water runoff and drainage did not receive as high marks.
Johnson was pleased about survey results pertaining to the city’s levee improvement project, where 87 percent indicated support.
“Having that information in our back pockets is going to be really, really useful going forward,” she said. “I was excited to see that support and that people are behind it.”
Johnson admitted it will be an interesting balancing act of trying to maintain the small-town feel while trying to provide the housing and amenities (entertainment, restaurants) that people desire.
“There are a lot of young families here who have needs and desires,” she said. “It doesn’t work that you move out here and we pull up the drawbridge.
“We will always try to maintain that small town feel and provide those services which ranked so highly in the survey, but with the understanding that Carver is going to continue to grow,” she added.
The survey results were available as part of the council’s June 1 agenda packet.