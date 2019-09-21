My foster home describes me (Murphy) as mellow, affectionate, confident with strangers and kids over age 4, plus very friendly with people I know. I enjoy the company of my siblings and mom cat, as well as the gentle dog in the foster home. I am a male born June 2019 at my foster home. I especially like to hang around people. I’ll window watch, door greet, ankle rub, and follow you around. When you sit, I’ll jump into your lap, or let you place me there and give kitty kisses. I purr on contact and will stay for short periods of brushing or petting. There are times I’d rather just sit next to you. I play with toys by myself or with you, and I like to sleep with you. Siblings available.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Adoption fee is $125 adults, $150 for kittens. For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492.
Meet Esther, an 8-year-old female Pomeranian. Esther Louise is nothing short of entertaining. She’s got a personality far bigger than her puffy little body. Esther will dance and twirl at mealtime or even the hint of a treat. She’ll happily sit with you as long as you wish. A short walk is a pleasure for her, but usually she’d rather be lounging on some soft pillow or a bed made just for her. Esther is diabetic and her blood sugar is managed with medication, so she requires a little extra care, but that extra attention to her is worth it in the lifelong devotion she will give back to you. Esther is currently at a foster home. If you are interested in a meet and greet or applying for adoption, fill out an application at carverscotths.org. Her adoption fee is $275.
This and other friendly pets are available for adoption through the Carver-Scott Humane Society. All adoptable pets are checked for temperament, up-to-date on shots, vet-checked, spayed/neutered and microchipped. To start the adoption process or check out the list of animals available for adoption, visit carverscotths.org.