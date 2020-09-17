I (Boaz) am the outgoing, friendly, slightly dominate male kitten of my sibling group. I’ll be at the door when I hear my trusted person coming and complaining that she should hurry up and come see me. I play with anything I can move. I like window watching. My purr is quickly heard when I’m picked up and cradled for a short while or placed in a lap for scratching, petting, and tummy stroking. My litter box habits are spot on. I retreat from loud noises and energetic kids, but do well with gentle kids. I might like a calm dog, but haven’t met any. I’m initially hesitant of strangers. I have a mom or sibling that would make a nice pal for me, too.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, microchipped, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Most adoption fees start at $135 for adults and $165 for kittens. For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492 or email cattalesmn@outlook.com.