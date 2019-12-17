I (Aladdin) am a sweet male kitten: confident, easy-going, friendly with new folks and trusted ones, as well as being kitten-active. I have a cute little bobbed tail. I was born August 2019 and was bottle fed after my mom cat died. So, I like being held and will reach up to be picked up. I door greet, ankle rub, face rub, knead you, and enjoy sleeping with you. I’m passive with other cats, tolerate most dogs, and am good with kids over age 4. My purr can be heard as soon as a trusted person is near me. I play with toys by myself and with you. I’d be so thankful if Santa would bring a family to love me that has another pet or will adopt me with one of my siblings.
The Rescue Crew pets have been spayed/neutered, dewormed, microchipped, and are up-to-date on core vaccinations. For questions call Rachel at 612-868-4570 or email rachel.hammes@rescuecrew.org. To meet a pet please fill out the adoption application at www.rescuecrew.org.
Doris Day, born March 19, 2019, is a gray domestic short-haired pretty lady who loves to cuddle, play and purr. She gives kisses and the occasional love bite, but has gotten much better about the latter! Although it does take her a few days to warm up, watch out once she does! She’s also learning that being on counters is not acceptable behavior but might need a little reminding though. Will you be the one who does that? Can she be a part of your furever family? She has had a complete wellness exam, is microchipped, tested negative for feline leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $175 which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption.
For more information from the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue and Adoption Society contact 952-368-7297, Ext. 2; swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com; or www.swmetroanimalrescue.org.