The concept plan for a one-story, 32-unit assisted living and memory care facility, at the northeast corner of the Pioneer Trail and Hundertmark Road intersection, has been approved by the Chaska City Council. The vacant three-acre triangular lot sits just northeast of Super Target and Wings Financial Credit Union, and is adjacent to Hazeltine National Golf Club. The proposed building, Cantissimo of Chaska, would be a wide L-shaped gray building made of exterior materials like glass, stone, shake and lap siding. A six-foot privacy fence would be added to the south end of the lot. Two years ago, plans for a four-story, 37-unit senior co-op fell through. Councilors said they are appreciative of the smaller size this time around. Two existing trails along the parcel’s perimeter would remain intact.
City Planner Liz Hanson said Pioneer Pointe neighbors, just south of the proposed building, are concerned a neighborhood road would be used to access the facility. However, there are no streets directly connecting the two developments, per current plans. Others were concerned about tree preservation, pedestrian connections, drainage, emergency vehicle traffic, proximity to the Pioneer Pointe development, and neighboring property values. Mayor Mark Windschitl said he worries about public safety access and burden on fire and police responders. But staff with Harbor Health Management, who would oversee the building, said the 12 employees would be specifically trained to two-person health transfers to limit first responder involvement in emergencies. Councilors shared concern over the existing entrance, across the street from the credit union's east entrance but further north. They requested future plans to align the entrances for safety. Hanson said the city is requesting an updated traffic study from developers. Lingering traffic concerns include aligning the access roads, turn lanes to the site, and the overall impact to the Hundertmark and Pioneer intersection. Overall, City Administrator Matt Podhradsky called the concept a "positive" addition to the area. Councilors will revisit the updated plan in the coming months.
Councilors shared concern over the existing entrance, across the street from the credit union’s east entrance but further north. They requested future plans to align the entrances for safety.
