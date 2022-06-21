Carver County held a June 7 dedication ceremony at Waconia High School for recently installed road signs along Highway 10 honoring farmers and their families.
“The original policemen, firemen, teachers and volunteers were all from farming roots. Farmers and their families were the original caretakers well before our official founding in 1855. We honor them, their legacy and leave their future generations a small token of gratitude in dedicating nearly 25 miles of county road for their impact in making Carver County the place we call home,” stated Carver County Commissioner Matthew Udermann, in a press release.
These signs are located at the following locations throughout the county along Highway 10:
- 1,300 feet east of Ridge Lane, Chaska
- 700 feet east of Highway 11, Chaska
- 1,000 feet west of Highway 11, Laketown Township
- 1,500 feet east of Little Avenue, Laketown Township
- 700 feet north of Highway 30, Waconia Township
- 700 feet south of 30th Street, Watertown Township