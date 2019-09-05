The Sower Gallery in Chaska is hosting a new show through Oct. 31.
The Pottery and Clay Exhibit includes works created by the Chaska Clay Guild and artists from the Minnetonka Art Center.
Pottery of all styles and sizes will be available for purchase, according to a press release.
In conjunction with the exhibit, Shepherd of the Hill Church (home of the Sower Gallery) hosts a community fundraiser 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 called "Empty Bowls,” focused on huger awareness and the need of those in our community.
All proceeds from the soup dinner and pottery sale benefit Bountiful Basket and Launch Ministry food pantries.
There is a $10 admission, which includes the soup meal and choice of pottery bowl. Raffle tickets for $2 will also be for sale.
Following the fundraiser, there will be an artists reception 7-9 p.m.
The Sower Gallery is located in Shepherd of the Hill Church, 145 Engler Blvd., Chaska.
More info at www.spiritinthehouse.org/sower-gallery/exhibitions/ or ChaskaChurch.org.