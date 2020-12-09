If Marty Hulett had his way, there would be Kwik Trip convenience stores in every city, which is why he is thankful that another one will soon be opening in the city of Carver.
“It’s simple; they have the essential stuff I need and like because I don’t like the big grocery stores,” he said. “It’s going to be close to where I live too, so that will make it nice that I can just get a few things at a time.”
The store is scheduled to open Thursday, Dec. 17, according to Steve Wrobel of the Kwik Trip public relations department in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
“We’re very glad to be in Carver. It certainly fits in with our growth pattern of the metro area,” Wrobel said, adding that the Carver site will not have a car wash nor semi-trailer truck availability. “It will be a nice neighborhood store.”
It will be the company’s 731st store company-wide and the 190th in Minnesota. Four new stores are scheduled to be built in the state next year, including New Ulm and north St. Paul, Wrobel said.
The Carver store will have 30 to 35 employees, about a third of whom will be full-time, he said.
“We will have the typical food offerings, including take-home meals, fried chicken and a number of other things that people will really appreciate,” Wrobel said.
The new 7,200-square-foot store with 35 parking spaces is off Monroe Drive at the southwest corner of Highway 212 and Jonathan Carver Parkway.
City officials earlier said there are about 20 to 25 acres of land at that site for additional business development.