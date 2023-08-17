The 2023 American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Carver County, held Aug. 5 at Veterans Park in Chaska, was noted as a “huge success," according to a press release from the organization.
Teams, individuals, families and friends came out to support those in their cancer journey and those who have died from the disease.
The evening ended with a silent walk along the trail, which was lined with hundreds of luminaries representing those who have experienced cancer.
Honorary survivor Stephanie DeYoung spoke about her cancer experience. Paul Farrell spoke for his family about providing care for a loved one with cancer.
“The event committee would like to thank all those who donated time, money, gifts, and energy to make this year’s event a special time for all,” the press release states.
The event also included 14 vendors selling crafts and the music stylings of Deb Barrett.