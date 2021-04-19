Five Chaska High School students were recently selected through highly competitive state-wide auditions for membership in the Minnesota Band Directors Association (MBDA) Virtual All-State Honor Band for the 2020-2021 school year.
The students are: Erin Siemienas (bass clarinet), Savannah Bowen (clarinet), Ky Duyen Dao Nguyen (flute), Zachary Curtis (alto saxophone) and Sabrina Olson (French horn). Their director is Tim Beckler.
The students will have the opportunity to work virtually with some of the finest music educators in the state as their section coaches., according to a press release.
The 9-10 Band will be conducted by Jacquie Dawson, Director of Bands at the University of Manitoba. Students will also have virtual sessions with local musicians, and composers, including a session with Australian composer Jodie Blackshaw. They will record their individual performances of the music to be made into a virtual Honor Band video.
The Honor Band program is an ongoing project of MBDA, a professional organization of band directors representing band programs of all grade levels from throughout the state of Minnesota.
The mission of MBDA is to assist in the development of band directors and band programs in schools, colleges and communities throughout Minnesota.