Chaska American Legion Auxiliary Unit 57 welcomed guest speaker Katie Schaumann, Southern Valley Alliance community engagement coordinator on March 17.
Schaumann educated auxiliary members about domestic violence and the work that Southern Valley Alliance does to assist victims and their families through support and services such as: a 24/7 crisis line; a crisis intervention and court advocacy program; support groups; and safe housing partnerships.
In addition, Schaumann informed members of new initiatives coming soon to the organization, according to an auxiliary press release.
Following Schaumann's presentation, auxiliary members presented a donation of $300 to Southern Valley Alliance. The funds will be used to help provide direct assistance to victim-survivors and family members of domestic violence across Scott and Carver counties.