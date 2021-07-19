Memorial Blood Centers will be at Chaska River City Days, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 24.
“We rely on our community residents to supply our local hospitals with blood donations every single day,” states a press release.
The blood drive will be set up next to City Square Park. The event is sponsored by the Southwest Metro Cooperative and the blood drive committee students at the school will earn scholarship dollars for every unit collected that day, according to a press release.
Schedule an appointment at www.mbcherohub.club/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/68290.