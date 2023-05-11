Chaska-based nonprofit Bountiful Basket Food Shelf is now SuperShelf certified and invites the public to attend the SuperShelf Open House Celebration on May 21 from 1–3 p.m.
The event will include beverages, snacks, raffle prizes and more for attendees at 1600 Bavaria Road in Chaska.
The SuperShelf program assists in food shelf transformation to utilize a six-step methodology based on “behavior economic principles,” according to a press release. It was established in 2012 by four founding partners: HealthPartners, Valley Outreach, The Food Group and the University of Minnesota Extension and Department of Family Medicine and Community Health.
Bountiful Basket has reorganized its space and reception area, painted the grocery area in bright, welcoming colors, purchased new freezers and more, all to help the organization be “more client-centered” and offer easy access to good foods while “providing a dignified experience in a grocery-store like environment,” stated a press release.
Other updates include reorganized food categories, new multilingual signage (English, Spanish, Russian and Somali), fresh produce front and center and increased access to a variety of healthy, culturally appropriate food.
Bountiful Basket received a grant from Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless Foundation and Carver County SHIP to help fund this transformation and to continue better serving around 15,000 people annually.