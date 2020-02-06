Those who have visited Bountiful Basket Food Shelf in Chaska for provisions once a month can now visit twice a month, beginning in February, according to a press release.
The opportunity to expand food provisions from once a month to twice a month is due primarily to an increase in both food and dollar donations from area individuals, churches, organizations and businesses, stated Bountiful Basket Chair Tom Redman.
Bountiful Basket statistics from the first quarter of the 2019-20 fiscal year shows 94,076 pounds of food distributed serving nearly 2,000 individuals, both of which are increases of approximately 35% when compared to the same time period from one year ago.
Bountiful Basket Food Shelf recently received an Internal Revenue Service 501c3 nonprofit designation. The food shelf serves primarily residents in Carver, Chanhassen, Chaska and Carver and is managed and operated by local volunteers.
Bountiful Basket is located at 1600 Bavaria Road, Chaska. More info at 952-556-0244 or http://bountifulbasketfoodshelf.org.