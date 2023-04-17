Lions-pork chop

 The Carver Lions Club will host its annual pork chop dinner later this month.

A popular and appetizing fund-raising event for the Carver Lions Club — its annual pork chop dinner — returns late this month.

“We hear such good things about it each year, about how much people enjoy it,” said Dean Nelson, who chairs the event for the club. “It’s great for the community.”

