A popular and appetizing fund-raising event for the Carver Lions Club — its annual pork chop dinner — returns late this month.
“We hear such good things about it each year, about how much people enjoy it,” said Dean Nelson, who chairs the event for the club. “It’s great for the community.”
The event is scheduled from 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Carver Community Hall, 316 Broadway. Proceeds are used to assist various other organizations.
The dinner includes: a pork chop, cheesy hash browns, green beans, bread and dessert. The cost is $15 for adults, $7 for children ages 5-10, and is free for those 4 and younger.
There were about 125 takeout meals last year, Nelson said, adding that about 425 total meals were sold last year.
“There’s plenty of seating inside the center, but many people just like to get the takeouts on their way home,” Nelson said. “We’re so thankful for how people respond to this event.”
Those wishing to purchase a takeout may either come into the hall to make their order or call ahead at (952) 221-2884, Nelson said.