The 14th annual Carver-Scott Master Gardener Plant Sale will be held at the Chaska Cub Foods Parking Lot from 9 a.m.-noon on Aug. 26.
Perennial divisions from the yards of the master gardeners, house plants, garden art, fresh produce and more than 60 varieties of native plants will be available to purchase. Native plants include, flowers, shrubs and grasses.
The certified University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions and provide information about native plants.
Master Gardener volunteers in Carver and Scott counties formed a unified group in 1987 and now have more than 140 active members. Master Gardeners are certified with the University of Minnesota Extension program and bring researched-based horticultural knowledge to the public.