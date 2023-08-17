Master Gardener ad pic
Courtesy photo/University of Minnesota Extension program

The 14th annual Carver-Scott Master Gardener Plant Sale will be held at the Chaska Cub Foods Parking Lot from 9 a.m.-noon on Aug. 26.

Perennial divisions from the yards of the master gardeners, house plants, garden art, fresh produce and more than 60 varieties of native plants will be available to purchase. Native plants include, flowers, shrubs and grasses.

